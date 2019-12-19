Left Menu
Mumbai : Uttarakhand CM meets Chairman Tata Sons to discuss investment opportunities

Trivendra Singh Rawat, Chief Minister, Uttarakhand on Thursday met Chairman of Tata Sons N Chandrasekaran to discuss the various investment opportunities in Uttarakhand.

Mumbai : Uttarakhand CM meets Chairman Tata Sons to discuss investment opportunities
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat (File Photo).

Trivendra Singh Rawat, Chief Minister, Uttarakhand on Thursday met Chairman of Tata Sons N Chandrasekaran to discuss the various investment opportunities in Uttarakhand. "During the meeting, the various reforms undertaken by the government which have ushered Ease of Doing Business in the state were highlighted. Rawat invited the delegation to visit the state and explore the limitless possibilities available to investors particularly in the field of Tourism, Energy & Manufacturing, " read an official statement.

Rawat also met Banmali Agrawala, President, Infrastructure, Defence & Aerospace, Tata Sons. On Thursday, detailed discussions happened between the state government officials and leaders of Tata group companies. The state delegation presented specific projects for investments across sectors like Tourism, Energy, Electric Vehicle and Information Technology to the Tata group representatives.

"Based on the discussions, Tata group has expressed interest in developing properties across all districts of the state in various hospitality segments through their brands like AMA (Home Stays), Taj (Resorts), Ginger (Business hotels), JIVA (Spas) etc, " it read. "Interest was shown in the development of Tehri lake for tourism on same lines as what Tata group has done with Fort Aguada in Goa and Havelock in Andaman & Nicobar Islands. TCS Ion is aiming to increase their presence in the state by developing Skilling and Testing centres across the state," the statement read.

The statement further said that Tata Power is looking to participate in the Solar Power bids and is willing to partner the state for improvement of Electricity Distribution systems through their Micro-Grid solutions so that the state can achieve its target of 50% power generation through Renewable Energy by 2023. Tata Power will also look into the possibility of manufacturing Solar Pumps in the state. Tata Advanced System (Defence sector company of Tata group) will explore the possibility of partnering the state for development of a Drone Testing Centre of Excellence, the statement added. (ANI)

