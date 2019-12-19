Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pilot urges protesters for peace, govt to engage

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 20:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 20:50 IST
Pilot urges protesters for peace, govt to engage

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot urged people to not take law in their hands, after protests against the amended citizenship law turned violent in parts of the country on Thursday. He also said it was the "constitutional obligation of the power governing the country" to act with patience and sympathy and there was no reason why young people cannot be allowed to speak and protest as it's their legal right.

"I think the disturbing scenes we are witnessing from Lucknow and New Delhi are very unfortunate. I want to appeal to every single person to not take law into their hands," Pilot told reporters here today. "It would be much better if the government engages with the young people on campuses rather than using force of the police to suffocate the voices," he said.

The Congress state president said there was a lot of resentment and people from different campuses and organisation were taking to streets, so the government should take cognisance of the "unfortunate developments". He hoped that the violence will cease and the ruling dispensation will act with sincerity.

Responding to a question on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Pilot said those who do not pose danger to the unity, integrity and security of the country should be given citizenship. He said illegal immigrants hold no right to stay in the country but if anyone wants to become a refugee, does not pose any danger to the country and complete the required standards, then it would not be right to deny citizenship only on the basis that the individual belongs to a certain religion.

"Integrity, sovereignty and security of the country are more important than any party, leader or opposition. If anyone raises finger on it then we all are united but we are against those who want to take political mileage in its garb. We have been protesting and we will protest," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

Do not pay heed to politically motivated provocative statements against CAA : Karnataka CM

In the backdrop of raging protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in several parts of country, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday appealed people in the state to maintain peace and not pay heed to politically motivate...

IPL Auctions In Nutshell: Franchises spend Rs 1.4 billion in total to buy 62 players

Following is a summarised lowdown of the IPL auction here on Thursday. Total Money Spent by 8 Franchises 1,40, 30,00,000 Rs 1.4 billion approx Total slots vacant in 8 teams 73Total slots filled up by 8 teams 62 Total Overseas Players bought...

I was keen to get back to form quickly: Shaw

Talented Indian opener Prithvi Shaw, who slammed a double hundred on his return to competitive cricket, on Thursday said he was keen to get back to form quickly after spending eight months in the wilderness due to a doping offence. I had a ...

Assam govt to set up autonomous councils for 3 communities

The state government on Thursday announced the formation of three autonomous councils for Koch-Rajbangshi, Moran and Motok communities. The BJP-led government also declared that Rs 125 crore would be provided to each of the Ahom, Chutia, M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019