Pilot urges protesters for peace, govt to engage

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot urged people to not take law in their hands, after protests against the amended citizenship law turned violent in parts of the country on Thursday. He also said it was the "constitutional obligation of the power governing the country" to act with patience and sympathy and there was no reason why young people cannot be allowed to speak and protest as it's their legal right.

"I think the disturbing scenes we are witnessing from Lucknow and New Delhi are very unfortunate. I want to appeal to every single person to not take law into their hands," Pilot told reporters here today. "It would be much better if the government engages with the young people on campuses rather than using force of the police to suffocate the voices," he said.

The Congress state president said there was a lot of resentment and people from different campuses and organisation were taking to streets, so the government should take cognisance of the "unfortunate developments". He hoped that the violence will cease and the ruling dispensation will act with sincerity.

Responding to a question on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Pilot said those who do not pose danger to the unity, integrity and security of the country should be given citizenship. He said illegal immigrants hold no right to stay in the country but if anyone wants to become a refugee, does not pose any danger to the country and complete the required standards, then it would not be right to deny citizenship only on the basis that the individual belongs to a certain religion.

"Integrity, sovereignty and security of the country are more important than any party, leader or opposition. If anyone raises finger on it then we all are united but we are against those who want to take political mileage in its garb. We have been protesting and we will protest," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.