NTCA suspends tiger translocation programme in Odisha

The NTCA has decided to suspend tiger translocation programme in Odisha's Satkosia Tiger Reserve following the death of a male big cat and confinement of another tigress, officials said on Thursday The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) authorities have informed the state government about its decision through a letter to Odisha chief secretary, they said. "It also decided that the tiger translocation programme at Satkosia Tiger Reserve shall remain suspended till the ground situation in the field improve as per the NTCA guideline/advisory/protocol and subsequent feasibility study," the NTCA deputy inspector general, Surender Mehra wrote to Odisha chief secretary A K Tripathy.

This apart, the NTCA has also decided that tigress T-2 will be withdrawn and brought to Ghorela centre at Kanha Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh with immediate effect for re-wilding and subsequent release to suitable habitat, the letter said. The NTCA also expressed deep concern over the confinement of the tigress T-2 in enclosure for a longer period.

"The tigress T2 cannot be allowed to be kept in small enclosure for any longer time. Therefore, in the interest of tiger conservation, the tigress T2 shall be withdrawn from Satkosia," it said, adding that the tigress was brought to Odisha from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh under Tiger Translocation Programme in June 2018. The NTCA DIG also expressed serious concerns over the tigress being kept in an enclosure for "posing danger to human life" without following the standard operating procedure (SOP).

While justifying the NTCAs decision of suspending the programme in Odisha, the letter pointed out that the male tiger T1 was found dead within the rationalised boundary of Satkosia Tiger Reserve on November 14, 2018. "From a probe by senior officials of NTCA, it was found that the death of T-1 occurred under unnatural circumstances and preliminary probe indicated that the death of the tiger happened due to poaching," the NTCA said.

"On the basis of overall review of tiger augmentation programme, field reports, and reports by assessment committee headed by senior officials, it was observed that both the animals, T-1 and T-2 were not monitored and managed as per the SOP and NTCA protocol," the letter said. While pointing fault in the procedure, the NTCA said the tigress T2 was captured without following the due process and relevant provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

This was the countrys first inter-state tiger translocation, which was initiated in 2018. A panel formed by the NTCA to assess the tiger augmentation programme in the STR had found that the state government had failed to adhere to the protocol as well as the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 while implementing the Rs 18 crore tiger reintroduction plan. PTI AAM RG RG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.