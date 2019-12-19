Left Menu
Development News Edition

NTCA suspends tiger translocation programme in Odisha

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 21:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 21:19 IST
NTCA suspends tiger translocation programme in Odisha

The NTCA has decided to suspend tiger translocation programme in Odisha's Satkosia Tiger Reserve following the death of a male big cat and confinement of another tigress, officials said on Thursday The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) authorities have informed the state government about its decision through a letter to Odisha chief secretary, they said. "It also decided that the tiger translocation programme at Satkosia Tiger Reserve shall remain suspended till the ground situation in the field improve as per the NTCA guideline/advisory/protocol and subsequent feasibility study," the NTCA deputy inspector general, Surender Mehra wrote to Odisha chief secretary A K Tripathy.

This apart, the NTCA has also decided that tigress T-2 will be withdrawn and brought to Ghorela centre at Kanha Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh with immediate effect for re-wilding and subsequent release to suitable habitat, the letter said. The NTCA also expressed deep concern over the confinement of the tigress T-2 in enclosure for a longer period.

"The tigress T2 cannot be allowed to be kept in small enclosure for any longer time. Therefore, in the interest of tiger conservation, the tigress T2 shall be withdrawn from Satkosia," it said, adding that the tigress was brought to Odisha from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh under Tiger Translocation Programme in June 2018. The NTCA DIG also expressed serious concerns over the tigress being kept in an enclosure for "posing danger to human life" without following the standard operating procedure (SOP).

While justifying the NTCAs decision of suspending the programme in Odisha, the letter pointed out that the male tiger T1 was found dead within the rationalised boundary of Satkosia Tiger Reserve on November 14, 2018. "From a probe by senior officials of NTCA, it was found that the death of T-1 occurred under unnatural circumstances and preliminary probe indicated that the death of the tiger happened due to poaching," the NTCA said.

"On the basis of overall review of tiger augmentation programme, field reports, and reports by assessment committee headed by senior officials, it was observed that both the animals, T-1 and T-2 were not monitored and managed as per the SOP and NTCA protocol," the letter said. While pointing fault in the procedure, the NTCA said the tigress T2 was captured without following the due process and relevant provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

This was the countrys first inter-state tiger translocation, which was initiated in 2018. A panel formed by the NTCA to assess the tiger augmentation programme in the STR had found that the state government had failed to adhere to the protocol as well as the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 while implementing the Rs 18 crore tiger reintroduction plan. PTI AAM RG RG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: UK singer Lynch dies age 81; Critics claw 'Cats' musical film and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Up on the Roof, UK singer Kenny Lynch dies age 81Kenny Lynch, whose pop hits including Up on the Roof made him one of the best-known black British entertainers of the 1960s, has di...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally anew; euro bonds rise on Swedish rate move

Global equity markets extended a year-end rally on Thursday that has pushed U.S. and world stock benchmarks to record highs, while bond yields in Europe rose after Sweden stopped five years of negative interest rates, signaling the end of a...

Karnataka: Opposition slams Yediyurappa govt over 2 deaths during anti-CAA protest in Mangaluru

Former Karnataka chief ministers Siddaramaiah and HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday launched an attack on the BS Yediyurappa-led state government after two people lost their lives and 20 police personnel sustained injuries in violence that erupted...

US STOCKS-Record-setting rally resumes as Mnuchin says trade deal to be signed

Wall Streets major indexes resumed their rally with fresh records on Thursday as U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said an initial U.S.-China trade deal would be signed in early January.The benchmark SP 500 hit a sixth straight all-tim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019