At minus 12 deg C, Keylong coldest place in Himachal Pradesh

Most parts of Himachal Pradesh witnessed dry and overcast conditions on Thursday, with Keylong and Kalpa freezing at sub-zero temperatures and the weather office predicting heavy rain and snowfall till Saturday. The coldest place in the state on was Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong, which settled at minus 12 degrees Celsius, Shimla Met Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

There are predictions of heavy rain and snowfall in the state till December 21. The minimum temperature in Kalpa of Kinnaur district on Thursday was minus 1.2 degrees Celsius and that in Manali was 1 degrees Celsius, 2.4 degrees Celsius in Kufri and 6.5 degrees Celsius in Shimla and Dalhousie.

The minimum temperature in Solan was 1.2 deg C, followed by Dharamshala at 2.1 deg C, Bhuntar and Mandi 2.4 deg C each, Sundernagar 3.2 deg C, Chamba 4.2 deg C, Palampur 4.5 deg C, Nahan 5.4 deg C, Una 8.3 deg C, Hamirpur 8.7 deg C, Bilaspur 9 deg C and Paonta Sahib at 11 deg Celsius, the weatherman said. The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Chamba at 15.1 deg Celsius, Singh added.

