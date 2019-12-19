Left Menu
Protest march taken out against CAA in Nashik

  • Nashik
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 23:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Left parties organized a protest march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register for Citizens in Maharashtra's Nashik city on Thursday. The `Samvidhan Bachao' (Save Constitution) march began from the Golf Club Ground and concluded near Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue on Shivaji Road.

The protesters shouted slogans against the CAA and NRC and demanded their rollback. CPI leaders Raju Desle, Dr D L Kara, Congress leader Sharad Aher, Dr Hemlata Patil, NCP leaders Gajanan Shelar, Aziz Pathan, Farooq Sheikh, Asif Sayyad, and others participated in the protest.

