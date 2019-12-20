Left Menu
West Bengal peaceful, no fresh violence reported over CAA

  Kolkata
  Updated: 20-12-2019 09:14 IST
  • Created: 20-12-2019 09:11 IST
The situation in West Bengal was peaceful with no fresh incident of violence over the amended Citizenship Act reported so far on Friday, police said. Vigil has been stepped up by the police in several parts of the state to prevent any untoward incident during a religious gathering of a particular community on Friday afternoon.

Senior IPS officers of Kolkata Police are likely to meet community leaders in various divisions of the city police. The state had witnessed violence and arson from December 13 to 17 during protests against the new citizenship law.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has been at the forefront of opposing CAA and NRC, is scheduled to hold a protest meeting in the minority-dominated Park Circus area. Though several trains were canceled in the Eastern Railway zone in wake of the violent protests in the state, services from Kolkata to north Bengal and Assam have partially resumed.

The state government on Thursday had given its nod to the resumption of internet services in Howrah district besides Baruipur and Canning subdivisions of the South 24 Parganas district. The decision of restoring internet services fully in Malda, Murshidabad, Uttar Dinajpur districts and Basirhat and Barasat subdivisions of North 24 Parganas district would be taken later, officials said.

Over 600 people have been arrested in connection with their alleged involvement in damaging public property and spreading rumors leading to law and order problems.

