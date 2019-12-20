Guv laments crime against women, calls for value education Nagpur, Dec 20 (PTI)Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has lamented the rising crime against women in the country and called upon the need to inculcate values among students to make them responsible citizens, who will help and protect others. He also noted that times have changed for the worse as people used to be god-fearing and decent earlier.

He was addressing the students of the Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) here on Thursday during the inauguration of its new administrative building. "What will the one, who has truth and strength, do? He will protect...Today, you can see that many bad people are there. Women and sisters are dishonoured and victimised," the governor said.

"What kind of time has come! There was a time when people were decent and used to pray," he said. "If strength is used for protecting the troubled people, then only it can be called strength," Koshyari said.

"I request that students be taught values. Even I learnt such values through Sanskrit shlokas when I was in standard VI in school," the governor said. On the occasion, Koshyari lauded Bajaj Group chairman Rahul Bajaj for his financial aide in the construction of the new building of the university..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.