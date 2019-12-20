Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pinaka missile system successfully flight-tested for 2nd day

  • PTI
  • |
  • Balasore
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 17:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 16:28 IST
Pinaka missile system successfully flight-tested for 2nd day
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India's indigenously developed Pinaka missile system, which is capable of striking up to range of 75 kilometers, was successfully flight-tested for the second consecutive day on Friday, in a boost to its artillery power, defense sources said. Developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Pinaka MK-II rocket is modified as a missile by integrating the navigation, control and guidance system to improve the end accuracy and enhance the range, they said.

The missile system, capable of striking into enemy territory up to a range of 75 kilometers with high precision, was fired from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur near here, the defense sources said. The navigation system of the missile is also aided by the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS).

"The mission achieved all the objectives including enhancing the range, accuracy and sub-system functionality," the sources said. A similar test of the artillery missile system was conducted on Thursday.

The missile was fired from Pinaka launcher system in the deployment configuration. The flight article was tracked by multiple range systems like telemetry, radars and electro- optical targeting system (EOTS), which confirmed the textbook flight performance, sources said. Earlier in March, three successful trials of the Pinaka guided rocket system were conducted from Pokhran test range in Rajasthan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Lebanon's new PM aims to form government within six weeks - Deutsche Welle interview

Lebanons new prime minister-designate Hassan Diab said in an interview with Deutsche Welle he will work on forming a government within six weeks to help pull the country out of a deepening economic and political crisis.Diab, an academic and...

HC asks Chief secy reasons of non compliance on action plan to make Delhi buildings quake safe

The Delhi High Court Friday asked the Delhi Chief Secretary to file an affidavit explaining the reasons for not complying with its previous orders on an action plan to make the buildings in the national capital earthquake-proof. A bench of ...

New China-Brazil satellite to monitor Amazon rainforest

China on Friday successfully launched a satellite jointly developed with Brazil which would help the South American country monitor the Amazon rainforest, the Chinese space authority said. The China-Brazil Earth Resource Satellite-4A CBERS-...

US STOCKS-Futures at record high as trade optimism lingers

U.S. stock index futures ticked to fresh record highs on Friday as investors stayed optimistic that Washington and Beijing would sign a long-awaited trade treaty early in the new year. Wall Street again hit all-time highs on Thursday as U.S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019