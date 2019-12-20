Anti-CAA protests: Buses stoned in Nanded, Beed in Maharashtra

Protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Friday turned violent in Beed, Nanded and Parbhani districts of central Maharashtra with mobs pelting stones at State Transport (ST) buses, the police said. There were no reports of anyone getting injured.

Officials said the situation was brought under control and the police have been deployed in large numbers in the troubled areas. At Ambajogai in Beed district, over 380 km from Mumbai, protesters pelted ST buses with stones at Yashwantrao Chavan Chowk in the afternoon, leaving window panes of buses shattered, police officials said.

The police managed to disperse the stone-pelters and the situation was now under control, they added. Protesters also damaged a bus outside Nanded railway station, over 570 km from Mumbai.

Following the incident, bus services in the area were suspended for some time, an official said. In Parbhani, protesters pelted stones at a fire brigade vehicle on Vasmat Road, a police official said.

The state police took to Twitter to appeal people not to believe "malicious and fake" content on social media and not to spread rumours..

