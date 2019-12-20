Goa may write to environment ministry for relief for tribals:

Following complaints from tribals living near Goa's wildlife sanctuaries, the state government on Friday said, if needed, it would write to Union Ministry for Environment, Forest and Climate Change to relax certain rules. The stringent buffer zone demarcated around wildlife sanctuaries has imposed several restrictions on people, mostly tribals, living nearby.

Sanguem MLA Prasad Gaonkar and former BJP MLA Subhash Faldesai met Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday claiming state forest department officials were harassing residents there. "I have met local representatives in presence of forest department officials. They have listed various problems faced by people living around wildlife sanctuaries. We will be addressing their issues on priority," the CM said.

"If required, the state government may write to MoEFCC requesting them to relax certain rules around wildlife sanctuaries," he added..

