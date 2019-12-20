Left Menu
Development News Edition

Expert panel set up to suggest development strategy for AP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Vja
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 17:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 17:37 IST
Expert panel set up to suggest development strategy for AP

A six-member committee of experts tasked with suggesting a comprehensive strategy for all-round development of Andhra Pradesh, including the Capital city, submitted its report to the state government on Friday. The panel, which had also been asked by the over six- month old YSRC government to undertake a quick review of the developmental plans initiated so far, presented the report to Chief Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy here, official sources said.

The report was keenly awaited particularly its suggestions with regard to the state capital Amaravati, as Jagan Reddy's recent statement on having three different capitals at multiple locations has triggered a fresh round of speculation. There has been no official word from the Chief Ministers Office so far on the contents of the report submitted by the committee, headed by retired IAS officer G Nageswara Rao.

The state Cabinet is scheduled to meet here on December 27 where the expert committee report will be discussed, official sources said. Mahavir, Professor of Planning, School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi; Anjali Mohan, Urban and Regional Planner; Shivananda Swamy, CEPT, Ahmedabad; K T Ravindran, retired professor, Delhi School of Architecture, and K V Arunachalam, retired Chief Urban Planner, Chennai, are the other members.

The committee, constituted on September 13, toured different parts of the state and spoke to a cross-section of people to elicit views on various aspects. It also sought the views of farmers who gave up over 33,000 acres of their fertile agricultural land for the development of the capital city at Amaravati.

The state government has been maintaining that it would take a final call on the shape and scope of the capital based on the recommendations of the experts committee. But the Chief Minister virtually dropped a bombshell on December 17, hinting that the state could have three capitals Executive Capital at Visakhapatnam, Legislative Capital at Amaravati and Judiciary Capital at Kurnool.

Kurnool in Rayalaseema was the capital of the erstwhile Andhra state from 1953 to 1956..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 release date, Team examined rhododendron bush

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

HC declines to halt relocation of spotted deers

The Madras High Court on Friday expressed concern over lack of strict implementation of laws related to forest and wilde life and resulting in offenders being let go scot free and said it was high time forest department officials are impart...

Pope and U.N. chief appeal for environment, religious tolerance

Pope Francis and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday appealed for nuclear disarmament, environmental protection, and religious tolerance. The pope and Guterres met privately for about 40 minutes in the papal library.Francis de...

Britain's Prince Philip, 98, in hospital over pre-existing condition

London, Dec 20 AFP Prince Philip, the 98-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, went into hospital on Friday for precautionary treatment on a pre-existing condition, Buckingham Palace said. His London hospital stay is likely to upset the r...

Had to cut short field trip after villagers asked us to leave: Jamia students

A group of Jamia university students on Friday claimed they had to cut short their field trip to Haryanas Panipat district after some villagers asked them to leave or face the consequences. However, Panipats Superintendent of Police Sumit K...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019