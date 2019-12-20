Protestors resort to arson, vandalism in Bhadohi, Firozabad, police resorts to baton charge
Violence erupted in Bhadodi district on Friday as protesters pelted stone on the police party while the personnel from law enforcement agency resorted to baton charge to control the unruly mob.
Violence erupted in Bhadodi district on Friday as protesters pelted stone on the police party while the personnel from law enforcement agency resorted to baton charge to control the unruly mob. At Firozabad also, police did baton-charge to control the violent crowd who run loose to arson and vandalism. Mobsters set a motorbike on fire here.
Incidences of violence, arson and stone-pelting have been reported from the various part of the state even as CrPC section 144 has been imposed in the wake of deteriorating law and order situation. Protests erupted in different parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014.
Section-144 has been imposed in various parts of the state in view of the prevailing law and order situation. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Firozabad
- Bhadohi
- Uttar Pradesh
- Pakistan
- Afghanistan
- Bangladesh
- India
- Buddhists
- Parsis
- Jains
- Sikhs
- Hindus
ALSO READ
Shelly Arora- First Indian Female Athlete to Represent India at the Natural Olympia, Pinnacle of Natural Sports
India's cabinet clears data protection bill for tabling in parliament
Indian envoy discusses climate change commitments with US Senator Jeff Merkley
Delhi: Kiren Rijiju participates in grand finale of 'Run To Make India Litter Free' at JLN stadium
Indian Mission in touch with Nigerian authorities over 18 Indians aboard HK vessel kidnapped by pirates