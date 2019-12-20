Hindu Janajagruti Samiti to agitate in support of CAA

Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has planned a nationwide agitation in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019. "Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) is going to agitate in support of CAA all over the country. We were asking for citizenship for the exiled Hindus," said Ramesh Shinde, national spokesperson of HJS, on Friday.

"In the past week, a lot of arson and violence has been committed across the country. Jihadi conspiracy is being hatched," he said. The amended Citizenship Act grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

