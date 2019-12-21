Goa: North parallel taxi track opened for air traffic at Dabolim Airport

The newly constructed north parallel taxi track was on Friday opened for air traffic at the Dabolim Airport in Goa in the presence of Flag Officer Commanding Goa Naval Area and Director, Dabolim Airport, Gagan Malik. The parallel taxi track has been constructed alongside the main runway of Naval Air Station Hansa at Dabolim Airport. The project was undertaken by the Indian Navy and the Airport Authority of India on equal cost-sharing basis, read a statement.

Construction commenced in October 2017 and the project was planned to be completed in 30 months (by April 2020). The project was executed in three phases. The first phase was completed and put into operation on October 10. The final phases of the taxi track between civil apron and Runway 08 have been completed and put into operation on Friday ahead of the target date.

The North Parallel Taxi Track, capable of handling aircraft types up to Boeing 747, will increase the runway capacity from the present 15 movements per hour to 18-20 movements per hour, the statement added.

