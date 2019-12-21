Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana encounter: High Court orders re-postmortem of bodies of accused

The Telangana High Court on Saturday ordered a re-postmortem of the mortal remains of the four accused in the rape and murder case of a woman veterinarian.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 14:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 14:05 IST
Telangana encounter: High Court orders re-postmortem of bodies of accused
Telangana High Court (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Telangana High Court on Saturday ordered a re-postmortem of the mortal remains of the four accused in the rape and murder case of a woman veterinarian. The four were shot dead by Hyderabad police earlier this month and their bodies have been preserved in the Gandhi Medical College since the last few days.

The veterinarian was gang-raped and killed allegedly by the accused before they burnt her body in Telangana's Shamshabad on November 27. Her charred body was recovered a day later. Subsequently, all the four accused -- Mohammed Arif, Naveen, Shiva, and Chennakeshavulu -- were killed in the police encounter at Chatanpally, Shadnagar on the morning of December 6.

On December 10, the Supreme Court ordered setting up of a three-member inquiry commission to probe the Telangana encounter case and stayed proceeding before Telangana High Court and National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) until further orders. The panel will be headed by a former apex court judge V S Sirpurkar and comprise former Bombay High Court judge Rekha S Baldota and former CBI director D R Karthikeyan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you want to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-No sabbatical, Pochettino says he is ready to return to management

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino says he is ready to return to management quickly, showing no interest in an extended break from the game.The Argentine, who led Spurs to the Champions League final last season, was sacked...

Lucknow: 218 arrested from Lucknow over anti-CAA protest

Uttar Pradesh police has arrested 218 people in connection with the violence that broke out in Lucknow, Director General of Police DGP OP Singh said on Saturday. The police official said that while the total number of arrests made in the st...

Six killed in bus accident in China

Six people were killed when a passenger bus slipped into an icy river in the industrial city of Tonghua in northeast Chinas Jilin Province on Saturday.The bus, which was carrying 37 passengers, slipped from an icy slope near 206 Hospital in...

Two get life term, one acquitted in 2007 twin bomb blasts in Faizabad court

A special anti-terror court has sentenced two persons to life imprisonment for their alleged roles in the November 2007 twin blast case in the district court premises here in which five people were killed and 24 were injured. Additional Dis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019