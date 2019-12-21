Odisha girls selected for National Bravery Awards, Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday congratulated two teenaged girls after they were selected for the National Bravery Awards, 2019. Sabita Giri and her sibling Purnima Giri from Kendrapara district will be conferred the Indian Council for Child Welfare's National Bravery Award, 2019 in January next year.

"Congratulations brave-heart sisters from Kendrapara, Sabita Giri & Purnima Giri on being selected for National Bravery Awards 2019. "Braving high tides & dangerous crocodiles, they saved many lives risking their own from a capsized boat. Their courage is indeed an inspiration," Patnaik tweeted.

The sisters had saved the lives of 10 persons after a boat capsized in Mahanadi river in January this year. The boat was carrying 55 people.

Ten persons including seven children drowned in the boat capsize..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.