Protests continue against CAA in Hyd

Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) by different organisations continued peacefully in the city on Saturday, police said. Raising slogans against the Narendra Modi government, a group of people staged a protest at Santosh Nagar here holding placards that read Boycott CAA and NRC, Stop Burning India, India vs BJP among others.

Some shops and a few business establishments near the historic Charminar remained shut with the owners observing silent protest against CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and voluntarily downing shutters. Some pushcart vendors also joined them in the protest, police said adding the agitations in the city were peaceful.

Members of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee's Minorities wing also held a dharna against the CAA. The protesters held placards that read No CAA and No NRC, Save Constitution and Save Democracy, We Reject CAA & NRC and raised slogans.

They also demanded that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Raobreak his silence on the matter. The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi has opposed the amendment bill in Parliament.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Raja Singh on Saturday applied for police permission to hold a public meeting in support of CAA on December 28 from 10 AM to 10 PM at the NTR stadium here. Protests are being held by different organisations, including that of students and political parties, in the city against the CAA for the past several days..

