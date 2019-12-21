Left Menu
Delhi Waqf Board to give Rs 5.5 lakh each to kin of those killed during anti-CAA protests

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 20:00 IST
  • Created: 21-12-2019 20:00 IST
The Delhi Waqf Board on Saturday announced that it will give a financial assistance of Rs 5.5 lakh each to the families of those killed during violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Board chairman Amanatullah Khan, also an AAP MLA, in a Facebook post claimed that several people were killed in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka's Mangalore during protests against the CAA and NRC, due to "police bullets".

Khan told PTI that allegedly 20 people have died in violent protests across the country. He also posted a purported list of their names. Earlier, Khan provided a financial help of Rs 5 lakh and a permanent job at the Waqf Board to Jamia Millia Islamia student Mohammad Minhajuddin who lost sight in his left eye after police entered campus and allegedly baton charged students last week.

The death toll in violent protests in UP increased to 11 on Saturday, officials said. On Friday, four deaths were reported from Meerut district and two each in Kanpur and Bijnor. An eight-year-old boy was killed in a stampede in Varanasi when a violent mob was being chased by policemen. Besides, violence claimed one life each in Sambhal and Firozabad, they said.

