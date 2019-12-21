Thane: Woman booked for abetting estranged husband's suicide

Five members of a Nashik-based family were booked for allegedly abetting the suicide of a man from Ambernath in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday. Vitthal Lothe (40) and his wife of 11 years were having marital problems over the past few years after he stopped working at Ambernath Municipal Corporation due to a problem with his eyes, an official said.

The woman filed a divorce case in a Nashik court and the victim's brother alleged that her family continuously harassed Lothe over money, said the official. "On December 19, he hanged himself at his house and left behind a suicide note blaming his wife and her kin. The victim's brother filed a case after which the wife and four of her kin were booked for abetting suicide. There have been no arrests so far," he added...

