Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet expansion likely next month: Yediyurappa

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 14:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 14:20 IST
Cabinet expansion likely next month: Yediyurappa
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

The long-delayed cabinet expansion in Karnataka might take place next month, with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa indicating on Sunday that it may take place in mid-January, around "Makara Sankranti." "The high command has asked me to come after a week. Maybe by the end of this month we will finalise the list (cabinet expansion)," he told reporters after the oath-taking ceremony of 13 of the 15 newly elected MLAs at the Vidhana Soudha, the state secretariat. Asked whether the news of the cabinet expansion would come in Sankranti, he said "maybe by that time." The Chief Minister said he needed time to carry out the rejig and expansion as he has to leave for Delhi and hold discussions with the party high command.

To a question on cabinet berths to the newly-elected BJP MLAs, Yediyurappa said, "There are no differences of opinion on this issue with party leaders in Delhi. We had promised the newly-elected MLAs that we will make them ministers, which we will fulfill. There is no doubt about it.

Those who took oath as MLAs on Sunday were Mahesh Kumathalli (Athani constituency), Srimant Patil (Kagwad), Ramesh Jarkiholi (Gokak), Shivaram Hebbar (Yellapur), B C Patil (Hirekerur), Arun Kumar Pujar (Rane Bennur), Anand Singh (Vijayanagar), Dr K Sudhakar (Chikkaballapur), Byrathi Basavaraj (KR Puram), S T Somashekhar (Yashwanthapur), K Gopalaiah (Mahalakshmi Layout), Sharath Bachegowda (Hoskote), M C Narayana Gowda (KR Pet). Two Congress MLAs Rizwan Arshad (Shivajinagar) and P Manjunath (Hunsur) did not take oath on Sunday.

Of the 13 disqualified MLAs fielded by BJP, 11 won the December 5 bypolls while two others M T B Nagaraj and A H Vishwanath lost the election. The cabinet expansion would not be an easy task as Yediyurappa would have to strike a balance by accommodating the victorious disqualified legislators as he had promised and also make place for old guards, upset at being "neglected" in the first round of the induction exercise.

He also has to give adequate representation to various castes and regions in his cabinet, that currently has 18 ministers, including the Chief Minister, and the sanctioned strength is 34. Though Yediyurappa had made it clear that the 11 disqualified MLAs who successfully contested the bypolls on party tickets would be made Ministers, Nagaraj and Vishwanath are lobbying hard to get ministerial berths, said BJP sources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

UPDATE 2-'Healthy' Boeing Starliner spacecraft on track to land in New Mexico -NASA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Manchester City 'dominated' Leicester City: Kevin De Bruyne after victory

After securing a 3-1 win over Leicester City, Manchester Citys Kevin De Bruyne said they dominated the game fully. I think it was a really good game. Defensively we had a lot of energy and except one or two chances, I felt we dominated the ...

Police thank people in Northeast Delhi for helping maintain peace

The Delhi Police on Sunday carried out flag march in the Northeast part of the city, with officials saying that they thanked the locals for their support in maintaining peace and law and order in the district. Deputy Commissioner of Police ...

Reliance tears into govt affidavit, says no final arbitration award due

Reliance Industries has mounted a strong counter to the government petition in the Delhi High Court seeking to block its USD 15 billion deal with Saudi Aramco, saying the petition is an abuse of process as no arbitration award has fixed any...

Modi quotes ex-PM Manmohan Singh's remarks in support of giving citizenship to persecuted minorities from Bangladesh

Modi quotes ex-PM Manmohan Singhs remarks in support of giving citizenship to persecuted minorities from Bangladesh....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019