Major fire in Mumbai building; many feared trapped: Officials

A major fire broke out in a residential building in suburban Vile Parle in Mumbai on Sunday night trapping many people inside, Fire officials said with a preliminary assessment of the situation. There is no report of any casualties so far.

The blaze erupted on the seventh and the eighth floors of the 13-storey Labh Shrivali building located in Vile Parle (W) at around 7.10 pm, a Fire official said, adding that it was a level 3 fire. He said at least 8-10 fire engines have reached the spot along with water tankers.

"Many people are feared trapped inside the building. The rescue operation is underway," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

