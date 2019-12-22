Tukde tukde gang, urban naxals behind CAA, NRC protest: Prasad
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday vowed tough action against "sponsored" protests in view of the Citizenship Amendment Act and proposed nationwide NRC, which he claimed were being supported by the "tukde tukde gang" and "urban Naxals". Addressing a press conference here, Prasad who holds the portfolio of law and justice accused the Congress of hypocrisy and adopting double standards for "vote bank politics" on the issue, even as he dismissed suggestions for wider consultation within the NDA over the matter.
"We are in touch with the top leadership of all NDA constituents. What party spokespersons say is not of much consequence," Prasad said. He was replying to a query about a statement by K C Tyagi, general secretary and chief spokesperson of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U), who had advocated a meeting of the BJP-led coalition over NRC.
Without naming anybody, Prasad took exception to statements by several chief ministers, including Kumar, who has announced that NRC will not be implemented in their respective states. "Is this how a country can be run? Let things not come to a pass when states might start thwarting legal action against a criminal taking shelter after having committed offense elsewhere," the minister said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- NRC
- Ravi Shankar Prasad
- Citizenship Amendment Act
- KC Tyagi
- Nitish Kumar
- NDA
- Bihar
- BJP
ALSO READ
Delhi fire tragedy: Nitish Kumar announces Rs 2 lakh each for kin of deceased hailing from Bihar
TMC's Mahua Moitra challenges Citizenship Amendment Act in SC
Protests in UK over Citizenship Amendment Act, Modi government's 'failures'
Congress challenges Citizenship Amendment Act in Supreme Court
Thiruvananthapuram: Congress stages protest against Citizenship Amendment Act in front of railway station