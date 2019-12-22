Left Menu
Development News Edition

CAA, NRC will not be implemented in Rajasthan, Gehlot says at massive protest rally

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 21:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 21:25 IST
CAA, NRC will not be implemented in Rajasthan, Gehlot says at massive protest rally
Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said his government will neither implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) nor the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi should understand the public sentiments and should take a decision accordingly. He should announce that the NRC in its present form and CAA will not be implemented," Gehlot said while addressing a massive peace march here.

He said that 8-9 states, including Bihar and Odisha, have said that they will not implement the NRC. The Chief Minister led the peaceful march called the 'Samvidhan Bachao rally' against the amended citizenship law and demanded that the center repeal the act, saying it is against the constitution and an attempt to divide people in the name of religion.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava said nearly 3 lakh people attended the march, which took place peacefully. Members of different political parties including CPI, CPI(M), AAP, SP, RLD and JD(S), a large number of people from the minority communities and civil society, as well as intellectuals and youths, participated in the 'silent march' which started here from the iconic Albert Hall and culminated at Gandhi Circle, covering nearly 3 kms on JLN road.

Addressing a huge gathering at the Gandhi Circle on the culmination of the march, the Chief Minister criticized the BJP, RSS, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their decisions like CAA and NRC. Gehlot alleged that their agenda was to make India a Hindu rashtra and questioned whether the country would remain intact if the agenda is fulfilled.

"I have openly said that CAA and NRC will not be implemented in Rajasthan," he said. The chief minister said the government should repeal the CAA and the prime minister should announce that NRC will not be implemented in the country.

"They failed in implementing NRC in Assam. 19 lakh people were identified after the survey and 16 lakh of them were Hindus. When their campaign could not succeed there, they brought the citizenship amendment bill," he said. Speaking on NRC, he said the government wants people to stand in queues for submitting their documents.

Targeting the Prime Minister, Gehlot said his nationalism was hollow and people were now well aware of his "tricks". "They are ruling in arrogance. With the majority that they have, they can make laws but cannot win the hearts of people. The country is burning today. 15 people have died in violence in Uttar Pradesh and the violence is happening where BJP is ruling," Gehlot said.

He claimed the country ran successfully on the principles of the Constitution for 70 years after independence but now the Modi government was tearing apart the Constitution. The RSS and the BJP were trying to execute their agenda of making of a Hindu rashtra, he alleged. The CM said that after becoming the Prime Minister, Modi visited ISRO and tried to given the impression that all satellites were being launched only after he became the PM.

"People have understood the tricks of Narendra Modi. His nationalism is hollow," Gehlot said. He said that Pakistan was created on the ground of religion but it could not remain intact and was divided into two nations - Pakistan and Bangladesh.

"They want to divide people in the name of religion. What is their agenda? Their agenda is the making of a Hindu Rashtra. But would they be able to keep the country intact if their agenda is fulfilled?" he asked. The chief minister said the government should take action against illegal migrants and everyone from all communities will support the government but the move of dividing people in the name of religion will not be tolerated.

Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said the rally was giving a message of peace, unity, and harmony for the country and the world. He said amendments in the citizenship act have happened in the past but it was for the first time when people were protesting against it and youths were on the roads.

"Violence is happening, youths are on roads, they are protesting. The priority for a government, ruled by any party, should be that of youths, farmers. But the government at the Centre is not focused on real issues," Pilot said. Sharad Yadav, former JD(U) president, said the country was passing through a difficult phase and there was an undeclared emergency.

"The government should repeal the unconstitutional act," he demanded. Ministers, MLAs and other public representatives too were part of the massive march where the participants, including women, carried the national flag and placards with slogans against CAA and NRC.

Elaborate security arrangements were made for the rally and traffic was diverted to alternate routes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Rohit breaks Jayasuriya's record as opener, Kohli scores most runs in 2019

Indias Rohit Sharma on Sunday broke Sanath Jayasuriyas 22-year-old record for most runs in a calendar year by an opener across formats while skipper Virat Kohli reaffirmed his supreme status by finishing as the leading run-getter in 2019. K...

French fashion designer Ungaro dies at 86

Designer Emanuel Ungaro, who trained with Spanish maestro Cristobal Balenciaga before becoming a fixture of the Paris fashion scene for four decades, has died at the age of 86, French media reported on Sunday. Ungaro, who retired from his e...

Cricket-India pip Windies in Cuttack to win ODI series

Skipper Virat Kohlis masterly 85 set up Indias successful chase as the hosts pipped West Indies by four wickets in the third and final one-dayer to complete a 2-1 series win on Sunday. Chasing 316 for victory, India got off to a strong star...

Prove your words with deeds, Kerala CM tells Narendra Modi

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modis comment defending CAA that caste and religion were not criteria for the Centres schemes, saying emotional outbursts were not enough and that the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019