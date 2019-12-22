Couple assaulted while returning home

A woman and her husband were allegedly were assaulted by five persons in the Kasba area of the city, police said on Sunday. After receiving a complaint from the woman regarding the alleged assault that took place on Saturday midnight, the police has launched a search for the five accused persons, a senior Kolkata Police officer said.

The alleged incident took place in the Kasba area when the woman with her husband and his friend were returning home in a four-wheeler, the officer said. "Another four-wheeler was honking from behind and when our car gave way to it, it moved forward and blocked the way," the woman alleged in her complaint.

All the five, who were drunk, came down from their vehicle and allegedly started beating up the man, who was at the steering wheel. "They also beat me up and snatched my gold necklace.

When we called up the police they escaped in their vehicle," the woman alleged. An investigation has been initiated into the matter, the officer said, adding CCTV footages of the areas were being checked to identify the people..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.