LeT terrorist arrested in J-K's Baramulla
A terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba was arrested by police in Sopore in Baramulla district on Sunday. The identity of the terrorist is yet to be revealed by the police.
More details are awaited. The development comes days after the Indian Army had neutralised a live mortar shell that was fired by Pakistan Army.The mortar shell was fired in Churanda village of Baramulla district which damaged one house. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
