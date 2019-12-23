Students protesting outside UP Bhawan detained

Some students were detained outside the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan here on Monday when they were protesting against the police's action during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act demonstrations in the state.

They were demanding the resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the issue.

Police are yet to share details.

