LeT terrorist arrested in J-K: Police
A Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist was arrested during a search operation in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday.
Saddam Mir, a local affiliated with the proscribed outfit, was arrested in an overnight operation from a village in Sopore township of north Kashmir, a police official said.
He said some arms and ammunition were recovered from his possession.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
