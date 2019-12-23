LeT terrorist arrested in J-K: Police

A Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist was arrested during a search operation in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday.

Saddam Mir, a local affiliated with the proscribed outfit, was arrested in an overnight operation from a village in Sopore township of north Kashmir, a police official said.

He said some arms and ammunition were recovered from his possession.

