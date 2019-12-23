Delhi govt announces Rs 10 lakh compensation to next of kin of those killed in Kirari fire tragedy

The Delhi government on Monday announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to the next of kin of those who died in a Kirari fire tragedy. Health Minister Satyendra Jain said the government will also bear the medical expenses of the injured and will give them Rs one lakh.

"Inspected Kirari fire in which 9 people die`````````````d and 3 got injured. Ordered magisterial enquiry to fix responsibility. Delhi Govt will provide Rs 10 lakh compensation to deceased's kin and Rs 1 lakh for those who sustained injuries. Their medical expenses will be looked after by the government," Jain tweeted. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday expressed grief over the death of nine people including three children, who lost their lives in Kirari fire tragedy.

Among the children are six-month-old Tulsi, seven-year-old Adarsh, and 10-year-old Udai, Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) AK Sharma said. The ADO said that the three were siblings and their parents -- father Udai Chaudhary (33) and mother Muskan (26) -- also died in the fire.

The others who died in the fire include Ram Chander Jha (65), Sudarya Devi (58), Sanju Jha (36) and Guddan, the mother-in-law of the owner. They were declared brought dead by Dr Vijay at Sanjay Gandhi hospital here. Three persons who sustained injuries in the incident are being treated at a hospital here. This comes merely a month after as many as 43 people died in a major fire tragedy at a factory in the Anaj Mandi area of Old Delhi. (ANI)

