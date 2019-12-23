POJK refugees hold demonstration in Jammu in support of CAA

A body representing the displaced people of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK) on Monday held a demonstration here in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Led by POJK Displaced Peoples' Front chairman Capt (retd) Yudhvir Singh Chib, hundreds held the demonstration at Maheshpura chowk in Jammu city.

They alleged that some political parties are instigating people to trigger violent protests and create law and order situation across the country. They raised slogans in support of the CAA and the NRC and against those who are instigating violence and opposing it.

"We have come out in support of CAA and NRC. We hail the government for such a move", Chib told reporters here. He lashed out at those instigating people to carry out violence against the Act for their vested political interests.

