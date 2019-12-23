Thane builder held for defrauding bank dies in Mumbai hospital

A builder in Thane in Maharashtra arrested for allegedly defrauding a bank to the tune of several crore rupees died on Monday morning while undergoing treatment in hospital after gangrene-related amputation, police said. Jagdish Wagh (47) is accused of duping CKP Bank of Rs 30 crore after defaulting on loans taken on two flats and a plot of land, and then selling them fraudulently without the knowledge of the bank, police said.

He was arrested by Dombivali police on November 18, and had escaped from custody on November 23, before being held from the Mumbai Airport a few hours later on the same day. "Wagh had gangrene and had undergone amputation last week. He died in JJ Hospital in Mumbai at 10:30am due to health complications," Senior Inspector SP Aaher of Dombivali police station said.

A case was also registered against him on December 21 for allegedly cheating a footwear shop owner of Rs 21 lakh in a flat sale, police said..

