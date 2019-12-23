Left Menu
NC passes resolution condemning CAA

  • Srinagar
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 16:48 IST
The National Conference (NC) held its provincial-level meeting here on Monday and passed two resolutions condemning the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and demanding immediate release of the detained political leaders and civil society members in Kashmir. The meeting was held at the NC headquarters, Nawa-i-Subah, and the party's provincial body of Kashmir and the youth and women's wing attended it, NC spokesperson Imran Dar told PTI.

He said the meeting was chaired by NC provincial secretary, Kashmir, Showkat Ahmad. During the meeting, Ahmad also took stock of the prevailing situation in the region, the spokesperson added.

The party passed two resolutions demanding immediate release of all detained civil society members and political leaders, including former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, and condemning passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, he said. In the resolutions, the party also criticised "the violence in Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University," and the attempts of "marginalising" the Muslim community, the NC spokesperson said.

He said some NC office bearers have been frequently meeting at the party headquarters over the past few weeks.

