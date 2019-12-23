Left Menu
  Updated: 23-12-2019 17:10 IST
  Created: 23-12-2019 17:10 IST
CAL26 People of Jharkhand have given clear majority to JMM/Cong/RJD alliance: Hemant Soren

DEL49 Rajghat protest: Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot say will not implement CAA in their states.

CAL29 Unfortunate that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee always kept her politics ahead of national interest: BJP working president J P Nadda in Kolkata.

CAL15 JH-4THLD TRENDS Jharkhand polls: JMM-led alliance leads in 40 seats, BJP in 31

Ranchi: The JMM-led 3-party alliance in Jharkhand was on Monday leading in 40 of the 81 state assembly seats, while the ruling BJP nominees were ahead in 31, according to the latest trends available on the Election Commission website.

DEL50 CONG-LD PROTEST Top Congress leaders sit on 'Satyagraha for unity' at Rajghat

New Delhi: The top Congress leadership, led by party chief Sonia Gandhi, sat on a "Satyagraha for unity" at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat here on Monday, demanding protection of the rights of people as enshrined in the Constitution.

DEL48 UP-CITIZENHIP-VIOLENCE-ARREST PFI's UP head, two others of Islamic outfit arrested for violence in Lucknow: Police

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday said they have arrested the state head of Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) and his two aides for allegedly masterminding violence in the state capital during the protests against the amended Citizenship Act last week.

DEL25 CONG-SOREN Alliance will form govt in Jharkhand, Hemant Soren will be CM: Cong

New Delhi: As the JMM-led alliance appeared set to cross the majority mark in the Jharkhand Assembly polls on Monday, the Congress exuded confidence that the alliance will form the government with Hemant Soren as chief minister.

DEL20 AVI-GOAIR GoAir cancels 18 domestic flights on aircraft, cockpit crew crunch

Mumbai: GoAir has cancelled 18 domestic flights from cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Patna due to non-availability of aircraft and adequate cockpit crew, a source said.

DEL34 RJ-LD SHIVRAJ-CITIZENSHIP Pan-India NRC will be held but only after 'detailed discussions': Shivraj Chouhan

Jaipur: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought to allay apprehensions on the National Register of Citizens, a senior BJP leader on Monday said a nationwide NRC will be implemented but only after "detailed discussions".

DEL33 BJP-NRC Modi's assertion on NRC signals BJP's intent to put issue on hold for now

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion his government never discussed a nationwide NRC signals a tactical retreat by his dispensation in the face of widespread protests against the contentious issue, and the BJP is likely to put the matter on the back-burner for some time.

MDS10 TL-VET-LD POSTMORTEM AIIMS team performs re-postmortem on 4 accused in vet rape & murder case: bodies handed over

Hyderabad: The second autopsy on the four slain accused in the brutal rape and murder of a woman veterinarian was done by a team of forensic experts of AIIMS, Delhi at a hospital here, following which the bodies were handed over to their families, a top official said.

DEL12 VP-JK-STUDENTS One of India's neighbours deliberately wants to create trouble in country: VP Naidu

New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said one of India's neighbours deliberately wants to create more trouble in the country, especially in Jammu and Kashmir.

CAL24 OD-MISSILE India successfully test-fires Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile system

Balasore (Odisha): India on Monday successfully test-fired its Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) system, likely to be inducted into the armed forces by 2021, from a base off Odisha coast.

DEL19 ARMY CHIEF-TECHNOLOGY Non-contact warfare will help in gaining advantage over adversary in future: Army chief

New Delhi: Asserting that the Army must lead in embracing technology, Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Monday said non-contact warfare will help in gaining advantage over the adversary in future.

BOM3 MH-BHIDE-EKBOTE-NOTICE Notice to Ekbote, Bhide ahead of Jan 1 event at Koregaon Bhima

Pune: Ahead of the 202nd anniversary of the Koregaon Bhima battle on January 1, Pune Police have issued notices to over 160 people, including right wing leaders Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide, an official said on Monday.

FES20 US-CAA-LD PROTEST Indian-Americans protest against CAA, NRC in front of Gandhi statue in Washington

Washington: Advocating "one India, one people and nation", a large number of Indian-Americans gathered around the statue of Mahatma Gandhi installed in front of the Indian Embassy here and held a peaceful demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). By Lalit K Jha.

FGN10 YEAR-AUS India, Aus 'natural partnership' registers steady growth in 2019

Melbourne: The "natural partnership" between India and Australia witnessed a steady growth in 2019 on several fronts, especially in the defence sector primarily due to a common concern about China's increasing military presence in the Indo-Pacific, but differences remained over New Delhi's alleged restrictive trade policies and its stance over a regional free trade pact. By Natasha Chaku.

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Brussels puppet theatre adds Monty Python humour to nativity tale

A Brussels puppet theatre as old as Belgium itself is staging its Christmas nativity show this year with a dash of Monty Python humour added to the traditional story of Jesuss birth.Its like a parody, a little bit like Monty Pythons Life of...

The Netflix decade: How one company changed the way we watch TV

In the not-so-distant past, TV viewers were forced to wait a week for the next installment of their favorite shows, parceled out by networks in half-hour or hour-long increments.Fast forward to 2019, when media and tech companies are subver...

Top Congress leaders sit on 'Satyagraha for Unity' at Rajghat against CAA, NRC

The top Congress leadership, led by party chief Sonia Gandhi, sat on a Satyagraha for Unity at Mahatma Gandhis memorial Rajghat here on Monday, demanding protection of the rights of people as enshrined in the Constitution. Top Congress lead...

PFRDA wants govt to double tax benefit under NPS to Rs 1 lakh

Pension fund regulator PFRDA is pitching for doubling the tax benefit under the NPS to Rs 1 lakh in the upcoming Budget, according to a whole-time member of the authority. The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority of India PFRDA...
