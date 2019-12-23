'Russia and India will further develop military dialogue and counter terror cooperation in 2020'

Russia and India will further develop next year a military dialogue and deepen counter terrorism cooperation bilaterally and in the frameworks of BRICS, SCO and RIC-like formats, Russian envoy Nikolay Kudashev said on Monday.

Talking to reporters, Kudashev also said Russia hopes the Free Trade Agreement between Eurasian Economic Union and India comes to an early conclusion.

He said constructive dialogue between India and Russia is the basis of commonly recognised principles of international behaviour, such as "non-interference in domestic affairs and mutual respect".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

