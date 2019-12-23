Gehlot violated Constitution by denying execution of CAA in Rajasthan: Devnani

BJP MLA and former minister Vasudev Devnani on Monday accused Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of "violating" the Constitution by denying execution of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state. "Saying that the state will not be implementing the amended citizenship law is an open violation of constitutional limits. It is also an attempt to create confusion among the society for vote bank politics," he said

He was referring to remarks made by Gehlot that government will not implement the CAA and the proposed nationwide NRC in Rajasthan. Devnani said Parliament passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and it became a law under constitutional process.

The BJP MLA questioned why Gehlot was denying the implementation of the new law when he had in his earlier tenure favoured granting Indian citizenship to Pakistani migrants. "The Congress, along with leftists, is misleading people on this subject and provoking the youth. It is a clear fact that the law is for giving citizenship to migrants and it will have no impact on the citizenship of any Indian," he said.

