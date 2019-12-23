Left Menu
Development News Edition

Siddaramaiah demands judicial probe into Mangaluru violence

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mangaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 19:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 19:55 IST
Siddaramaiah demands judicial probe into Mangaluru violence

Rejecting CID inquiry into the December 19 police firing that claimed two lives during anti- CAA protests, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday demanded a judicial probe by a sitting high court judge into it. "Firing is done by police. CID inquiry will be done by police. Then how it is possible to know the truth? I demand a judicial probe in this case," he told reporters here when asked about the government's decision to order a CID inquiry.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said the state government has decided to conduct both a CID and magisterial inquiries into the violent protests in Mangaluru against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Siddaramaiah, who was denied entry into Mangaluru last week by the police in view of curfew in place following the violence, visited the residences of the deceased at Khandak and Kudroli and also handed over compensation cheques to their kin on Monday.

One cheque for Rs 5 lakh was given on behalf of the state Congress and another for Rs 2.5 lakh was given on behalf of the Dakshina Kannada district Congress. A delegation of Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) from Kerala, including MPs and MLAs also visited the family members of Nausheen and Jaleel, who were killed in the police firing.

The newly-elected Manjeshwar MLA M C Kamaruddin was also part of the delegation. The curfew was lifted on Monday morning.

The senior Congress leader also visited Bunder area where the protest took place on December 19. Siddaramaiah was accompanied by Congress leaders M B Patil, Zameer Ahmed, Ramanath Rai, Abhayachandra Jain, Mohiuddin Bava, Ivan DSouza MLC and former mayor Kavitha Sanil..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Algeria's powerful army chief dies at pivotal point in political crisis

Algerias powerful army chief, who masterminded the states response to mass protests this year, died suddenly of a heart attack on Monday, and a likely successor quickly emerged from the same old guard the demonstrators want to be swept away...

Jio unveils '2020 Happy New year offer'

Reliance Jio on Monday announced 2020 Happy New Year offer as part of which it will offer smartphone customers one year of unlimited services for Rs 2,020. Reliance Jios limited period offer will be available from December 24 to first week ...

Kerala couple protests against CAA, NRC on their wedding day

While citizens across the country are vehemently protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA, 2019, a newly-married couple in Kerala left no stone unturned to express their solidarity to those protesting against the amended law. Th...

TIMELINE-Boeing fires CEO after year of turmoil over 737 MAX

Boeing Co has fired Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg following a year of intense scrutiny and industrial setbacks set off by twin fatal crashes of its 737 MAX jetliner. Here is a timeline of eventsDEC. 12, 2019 - Boeing abandons its goal o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019