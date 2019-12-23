Woman claiming to hail from Bihar lands in Pak jail
A 51-year-old woman, claiming to be from this Bihar town, has landed in a Pakistan jail, police said on Monday. Superintendent of Police, Rohtas district, Satyaveer Singh said a communication was received from the state headquarters seeking verification of details of the woman named Naqaya, who claims to hail from "Koni Bigha, Dehri on Sone".
"According to the details made available, the woman was granted consular access at Lahore Central Jail on October 28. She has stated her father's name as Dharam. The address given appears sketchy. Dehri on Sone has been called the district from which she hails...," the SP said. "We are making all efforts to trace the woman's place.
A missive has been sent to all police stations in the district. Cyber experts' help has also been sought," he added. It was, however, not known when the woman was first spotted by the Pakistani authorities and at which place..
