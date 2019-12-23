NIA conducts searches in Delhi, Nagaland in terror funding of Naga insurgent group

The NIA on Monday conducted searches in Delhi and Dimapur in Nagaland at the houses of an accused in connection with the terror funding of Naga insurgent group NSCN (IM). The houses belonged to Alemla Jamir, wife of Pungting Shirmrang alias James Jamir who is a member of the Steering Committee of NSCN (IM) and also a relative of Muivah, General Secretary of NSCN(IM), an NIA official said in a statement.

On December 20, the premier investigation agency re-registered a case under relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for terror financing of NSCN (IM), he said. Alemla is alleged to be working for NSCN (IM) and was detained at Domestic Airport T-1, New Delhi, with a cash of Rs 72 lakh by the Income Tax officials on December 17, the official said.

Later, she was arrested by the Special Cell on the same day, he added. The case relates to the terror funding of NSCN (IM) wherein funds were being taken by cash courier Alemla from Delhi to Nagaland on the instructions of Icrak Muivah, the wife of Muivah, General Secretary of NSCN (IM), the NIA official said.

The searches conducted at the houses of Alemla led to the recovery of four bullet proof jackets, 28 prohibited ammunition of 7.62, 9MM and 12 bore, one drone along with batteries, seven bottles of expensive foreign liquor, uniform articles of Naga Army, pistol holsters, magazine pouches, prohibited wildlife articles, incriminating diaries, photographs, digital devices including Chinese smart phones, video recorder, spy cam, sony hard disk, pen drives, memory cards, recorded audio cassettes and a laptop, he said. Certain incriminating documents and insurgency-related literature have also been recovered during the searches, the official added.

On Monday, a special NIA Court sent Alemla to five days' police custody, he said.

