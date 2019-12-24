Left Menu
Development News Edition

Standing committee of WB Cabinet approves 5 acres land for second campus of IIM-Joka

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 00:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 00:46 IST
Standing committee of WB Cabinet approves 5 acres land for second campus of IIM-Joka

The standing committee of West Bengal Cabinet on Monday approved five acres of land in New Town area for the second campus of IIM-Joka, state finance minister Amit Mitra said at the state secretariat. The cabinet also gave its nod for granting 14 acres land to the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for a state-of-the-art cricket facility at Dumurjala Sports City in Howrah district, he said.

Mitra said the Cabinet on Monday also okayed a private freight terminal on a 36.5 acres of land to utilise the proposed Amritsar-New Delhi Dankuni corridor. "This is a big move. We expect that once this private freight terminal comes up, more and more investors will come to build other freight terminals," Mitra said.

Mitra said that the Centre has also given its approval for an industrial centre on the freight corridor which will be built on 2,666 acres of land in Raghunathpur. "The West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation Limited has 800-acre of land to build a state-run industrial park. Once the freight terminal becomes operational this land will be utilised for the purpose," Mitra said.

The state cabinet also approved a hike in the annual scholarship for students of class V, VI and VII of government schools, government-aided and mardrasas, from Rs 750 to Rs 800, state MoS (Health) Chandrima Bhattacharyya said. Under the scheme, students were getting Rs 800 after they were promoted to Class VIII.

"Now, there will be no difference. Students of class V to VIII of government-run, government-aided, government-sponsored schools will get Rs 800," Bhattacharya said. Sikshashree Scholarship Scheme is for the day scholar students of Class V to VIII belonging to Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe category.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Huawei helps Gigantic Infotel Bring Wi-Fi 6 Broadband Services to the Ganga Plain

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 10-Saudi sentences five to death, three to jail over Khashoggi murder

Saudi Arabia on Monday sentenced five people to death and three to jail over the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but a U.N. investigator accused it of making a mockery of justice by allowing the masterminds of last years killing...

JMM-led alliance thumps BJP in Jharkhand

The JMM-led three-party alliance stormed to power in Jharkhand on Monday, ousting the BJP in yet another state in the Hindi heartland after the saffron partys stupendous performance in the Lok Sabha elections, a development that could have ...

Magnitude 6.0 quake hits off Canada's British Columbia -USGS

A Magnitude 6.0 quake hit off British Columbia on Canadas western coast on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.The quake was very shallow and centered 105 miles 170 kmwest of Port Hardy....

FOREX-Dollar steady before holidays, sterling slips on Brexit worries

The dollar was little-changed against a basket of currencies on Monday, holding near a two-week high, in holiday-lulled trading, while sterling fell on concerns over the British governments hard line on Brexit talks. The dollar index, which...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019