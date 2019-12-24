Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Please save us or we will die': Kirari fire victim's last words

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 01:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 01:04 IST
'Please save us or we will die': Kirari fire victim's last words
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

"Please save us or we will die here." These were the last words of thirty-three-year-old Udaykant Chaudhary, one of the nine people who died in the fire in Kirari area on Monday, to his family members before he was engulfed in the blaze. The massive fire ripped through a three-storey residential-cum-commercial building in outer Delhi's Kirari area, killing at least nine people, including three children, the second such incident in the national capital this month.

"We are trapped inside the house due to the smoke and fire on the ground floor. There is fire and the smoke is coming inside the house and we are suffocating. Please save us or we will die here. I can't open the main door of the house since it's locked from outside. Please save us or we will die here," these are the last words Vijay Kumar Chaudhary heard from his younger brother Udaykant. Udaykant, who hailed from Darbhanga district in Bihar, used to live with his family on the first floor of the building where the fire broke out around 12:30 am.

Udaykant and his family died due to asphyxiation. Three charred bodies were found and two other persons were pulled out, who were later declared dead at the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, officials said. An initial probe by police revealed that the main door of Udaykant's house was locked from inside.

Udaykant Chaudhary, his wife Muskan (26) and their six-months-old girl child were found lying unconscious near the door, police said, while their elder children aged 10 and 7, were found inside the bedroom. Meanwhile, on the second floor, deceased included Sanju Jha, her in-laws Ram Chander (65) and Sudarya Devi (58) and her mother Guddan (52).

Pooja (24), her daughter Aradhya (3) and niece Somya (10) survived the incident and are undergoing treatment at Tomar Hospital in Kirari. PTI NIT KJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Huawei helps Gigantic Infotel Bring Wi-Fi 6 Broadband Services to the Ganga Plain

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 10-Saudi sentences five to death, three to jail over Khashoggi murder

Saudi Arabia on Monday sentenced five people to death and three to jail over the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but a U.N. investigator accused it of making a mockery of justice by allowing the masterminds of last years killing...

JMM-led alliance thumps BJP in Jharkhand

The JMM-led three-party alliance stormed to power in Jharkhand on Monday, ousting the BJP in yet another state in the Hindi heartland after the saffron partys stupendous performance in the Lok Sabha elections, a development that could have ...

Magnitude 6.0 quake hits off Canada's British Columbia -USGS

A Magnitude 6.0 quake hit off British Columbia on Canadas western coast on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.The quake was very shallow and centered 105 miles 170 kmwest of Port Hardy....

FOREX-Dollar steady before holidays, sterling slips on Brexit worries

The dollar was little-changed against a basket of currencies on Monday, holding near a two-week high, in holiday-lulled trading, while sterling fell on concerns over the British governments hard line on Brexit talks. The dollar index, which...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019