Couple commit suicide in Delhi

In a suspected suicide pact, a 16-year-old girl and her distant relative were found hanging from a fan in north Delhi's Bawana area, police said on Tuesday. The police received information regarding the incident at around 3 pm on Monday, they said.

"The girl, a resident of Vijay Nagar colony in Bawana, and Govind (20), a resident of Kota district in Rajasthan hanged themselves from the ceiling fan," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said. According to the suicide note signed by the duo which was recovered from the girl's note book, they could not get married as they were related. Therefore, they took the extreme step, the DCP said.

