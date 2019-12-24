CSMT gets 'Eat Right Station' certification from FSSAI

Iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station in Mumbai has been conferred with 'Eat Right Station' certification with the five-star rating by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for food safety and hygiene. The CSMT is the first station on the Central Railway to get this certification, according to the official release.

"After the final audit, the FSSAI awarded five-star rating with 88% scope to CSMT Station," it stated. The CSMT has been judged on the basis of compliance of food safety and hygiene, availability of healthy diet, food handling at preparation, food waste management, promotion of local andseasonal food and creating awareness on food safety and healthy diet.

'Eat Right Station' initiative is a part of the 'Eat Right India' movement launched by FSSAI and an FMCG major which is aimed at promoting food safety and hygiene at the static catering units at railway stations, the release stated. PTI KK NSK NSK.

