Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motorcyclist killed in road accidents, mob sets bus on fire

  • PTI
  • |
  • Krishanagar
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 20:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 20:27 IST
Motorcyclist killed in road accidents, mob sets bus on fire

A mob set on fire a bus in West Bengal's Nadia district and blocked the NH 12 for around 3-hours after a man riding a motorcycle was killed in a road accident on Tuesday, police said. According to police Atab Mandal of Panchponta village was returning home on his motorcycle when a bus hit his bike and he fell down on the road and was run over and killed by a truck on the NH 12 near his village, they said.

Soon a mob gathered on the spot and set the bus on fire and blocked the highway for around three hours, the police said. Local MLA and state MSME Ratna Ghosh Kar went to the spot and persuaded the mob to lift the blockade, they added.

PTI COR RG RG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey says parliament working on bill to allow troop deployment to Libya

Turkey may need to draft a bill to allow for troop deployment to Libya and its parliament is working on the issue, Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Tuesday, after Ankara signed a military cooperation agreement with Tripoli last ...

Trump hopes for Christmas vase, not missile test, from NKorea

Palm Beach, Dec 24 AFP US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he hoped that North Korea would not deliver a missile test as its threatened Christmas gift that could reignite global tensions over its nuclear programme. North Korean leader...

Air India invites applications to fill 3 director-level positions

Disinvestment-bound Air India looks to fill three director level positions and has invited applications from suitable candidates for the posts. Executive director-level officials are currently officiating the positions of director operation...

IndiGo partners with Chimes Aviation Academy to train pilots

Budget airline IndiGo announced on Tuesday that it is partnering with Chimes Aviation Academy CAA to select and train ab-initio pilots as future junior first officers under the airlines flagship training programme -- Cadet Pilot Programme. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019