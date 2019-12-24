Motorcyclist killed in road accidents, mob sets bus on fire

A mob set on fire a bus in West Bengal's Nadia district and blocked the NH 12 for around 3-hours after a man riding a motorcycle was killed in a road accident on Tuesday, police said. According to police Atab Mandal of Panchponta village was returning home on his motorcycle when a bus hit his bike and he fell down on the road and was run over and killed by a truck on the NH 12 near his village, they said.

Soon a mob gathered on the spot and set the bus on fire and blocked the highway for around three hours, the police said. Local MLA and state MSME Ratna Ghosh Kar went to the spot and persuaded the mob to lift the blockade, they added.

PTI COR RG RG.

