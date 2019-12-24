Pro-CAA march in Buldhana Nagpur, Dec 24 (PTI)Hundreds of people on Tuesday participated in a foot march to support the new citizenship law in Buldhana in Maharashtra. Citizens and representatives of social and cultural organisations participated in the march that commenced from the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and culminated at the Tehsil office.

A gathering was held later. The march was organised by 'Rashtrapremi Nagrik Samiti'.

During the march, demonstrators raised slogans in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which grants Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim refugees escaping from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Introduction of the CAA has triggered massive protests across the country, with critics terming it as "anti-Muslim and majoritarian" legislation..

