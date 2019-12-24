Following are the top stories at 2100 HRS

DEL72 LD NPR Govt clears funds for census, NPR; Rules out any link between NPR and NRC

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday approved nearly Rs 12,700 crore for carrying out the Census 2021 and the National Population Register (NPR), and made it clear that NPR has no relation with the contentious National Register of Citizens amidst stiff opposition against the NRC.

DEL88 DEF-2NDLD CDS Govt approves creation of chief of defence staff and new department of military affairs

New Delhi: In a landmark decision, the government on Tuesday approved the creation of a chief of defence staff (CDS) in the rank of a four-star General who will act as the principal military adviser to the defence minister on all matters relating to the tri-services.

DEL86 HEMANT SOREN-INTERVIEW If even one Jharkhandi is uprooted due to CAA, won't implement it: Hemant Soren

New Delhi: JMM working president Hemant Soren, who is set to be the chief minister of Jharkhand, on Tuesday said he will go through the details of the citizenship law and if even one person from his state is uprooted due to the amended legislation, then it will not be implemented.

