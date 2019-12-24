Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha announces holiday for Solar eclipse on Dec 26

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 21:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 21:36 IST
Odisha announces holiday for Solar eclipse on Dec 26

The Odisha government on Tuesday announced December 26 as holiday in all state government offices, courts, schools and colleges due to the solar eclipse. All schools and colleges in the state will remain closed on December 26 (Thursday), said School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash.

"The government of Odisha have been pleased to declare that the state government offices as well as revenue and magisterial courts (executive) will remain closed on December 26 (Thursday) on the occasion of Solar Eclipse," a notification issued by the Revene and Disaster Management department said. Sri Jagannth Temple Administrtaion has also announced that the temple in Puri will remain opened for devotees on December 25 night. However, the devotees cannnot have darshan of the deities during the solar eclipse time as special puja would be held inside the temple.

Meanwhile, special arrangement has been made at the planetarium here to assist people to witness the celestial event here. According to the planetarium, the solar eclipse will begin at 8:20:08 am and end at 11:29:10 am on December 26..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Russian court extends detention of ex-Marine Moscow calls a spy

A Russian court on Tuesday extended by three months the detention of Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine accused by Moscow of spying, a decision his family and U.S. officials condemned as unjust.Whelan, who holds U.S., British, Canadian and I...

UPDATE 1-Director urges Bollywood stars to break silence over citizenship law, violence

One of Bollywoods leading directors called on three superstar actors to break their silence about a new citizenship law that has triggered riots in India, saying they could influence millions of fans. At least 21 people have died since crow...

Malvinder Singh arrested in another case of funds misappropriation

Former Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Singh was arrested on Tuesday in another case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd RFL, the police said. Singh is already in judicial custody in another case.RFL al...

UPDATE 3-Hong Kong police fire tear gas to break up Christmas Eve protest chaos

Hong Kong riot police fired rounds of tear gas at thousands of protesters, many wearing masks and reindeer horns, after scuffles in shopping malls and in a prime tourist district as pro-democracy rallies escalated into Christmas Eve chaos.P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019