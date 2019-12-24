Tgana: Protests against CAA continue

Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) continued at some places in Telangana on Tuesday with different groups holding rallies. A huge rally was taken out at Nirmal town against the CAA and NRC by different organisations, political parties and students organisations, a senior police official told PTI.

The protestors raised slogans and held aloft placards, demanding immediate withdrawal of the CAA. However, a case was registered against the organisers of the rally as it was taken out without permission, the official said.

The 'United Muslim Action Committee', comprising various Muslim organisations, including AIMIM, held a protest meeting against CAA at Mahabubnagar, AIMIM sources said..

