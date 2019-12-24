Maha: Woman killed by tiger in Chandrapur

A 57-year-old woman waskilled in a tiger attack on Tuesday evening in Nagbhid forestrange, some 110 kilometres away from Chandrapur districtheadquarters, a Maharashtra forest department official said

Sulochana Choudhari was returning home from the fieldsin Mindala village when a tiger mauled her to death, said MBGaikwad, range forest officer, Nagbhid

"Some pug marks have been found at the spot. We areprobing further," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.