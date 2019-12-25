Ganja worth 65 lakh seized in TN, two held

Ganja weighing over 80 kgand valued at Rs 65 lakh, meant to be smuggled to Sri Lanka,was seized in Rameswaram in the district on Wednesday and twopersons arrested in this connection, police said

Acting on a tip off, Superintendent of Police Varun Kumarintensified patrolling in Rameswaram island, where they foundthe ganja hoarded in a garden The ganja was packed in 39 bundles and weighed 81 kg,they said

The main accused, who is absconding, is suspected to havelinks with international smuggling gangs, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.