Mumbai basks in Christmas festivities

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 25-12-2019 14:02 IST
  • Created: 25-12-2019 13:39 IST
Homes and churches were tastefully decorated with festive lights, Christmas trees and wreaths, as sprightly Mumbaikars celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ on Wednesday with traditional fervour. Devotees thronged churches like Saint Michaels (in suburban Mahim), Mount Marys Basilica (Bandra) and St Thomas Cathedral (Fort, south Mumbai), among others, to attend midnight mass and special prayers. They sang Christmas carols and exchanged greetings and gifts on the occasion.

Churches, homes and commercial establishments in several parts of the financial capital were tastefully decorated with stars and cribs depicting the nativity scene. Preparations for the festive season had begun last week itself with city markets witnessing hustle-and-bustle as revellers binge shopped, purchasing decorative items, gifts, clothes and sweets.

Celebrations will continue till the Mumbaikars welcome the New Year. Meanwhile, NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar extended greetings of the people on the occasion of Christmas, known as the festival of lights, gifts and joy.

Christmas wishes to everyone and season's greetings! May you all be blessed with good health, joy, happiness, and peace in this festive season! #MerryChristmas2019, Pawar tweeted. Maharashtra minister and state Congress president Balasaheb Thorat also greeted the people on the festival.

Wishing everyone a #MerryChristmas & Happy New year! May this Christmas fill your hearts with love, warmth, peace, and joy! #MerryChristmas2019, Thorat said on the micro- blogging site. Another minister and NCP functionary Jayant Patil and Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP, too, extended greetings to the people.

