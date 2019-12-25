Minister pitches for better connectivity to Bhaderwah in J-K to promote tourism

The Tourism Ministry has moved a proposal to the NHAI for better connectivity to Bhaderwah in Jammu and Kashmir through Chamba in Himachal Pradesh to promote tourism in the region, Union minister Prahlad Patel has said. Patel, who visited the town in Doda district recently to attend a function organized by Smart City Foundation, also said the area was perfect for adventure sports.

"It is a beautiful area and we have received their demand of building a roadway and starting a gondola service. It can be a perfect spot for cycling also so we could have a cycle track. We have already proposed connectivity through Chamba to the area to National Highways Authority of India," Patel told PTI. The ministry's efforts to develop areas of the newly formed union territory comes in the backdrop of the revocation of special status to erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir which has caused massive unrest in the region.

Sources said that the idea is to develop areas around the valley so that their economies can be given a boost. Tourism being the mainstay of most of the people here, giving them such opportunities would ensure that they do not feel left out, Patel said.

The three-day cultural carnival at Bhaderwah, which was attended by the minister, witnessed more than 25 performances by young artists. "Our focus is on sustainable development of remote area's through enhanced employability and guided entrepreneurship of local youth. Living cities from living neighborhoods is what we want to achieve," said Bharti Fotedar of Smart City Foundation.

Artists present at the festival said that they hoped that with Patel's interest they could be seen nationally and urged the government to continue the efforts. "Because of this function, we got the opportunity to present our culture on the national stage. We urge the government to come to places like these which are far away from the national capital and give our children an opportunity to showcase their talent," said Zulfkar Ali, one of the residents of the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

